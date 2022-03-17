American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) to post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.65. 105,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,663,167. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.