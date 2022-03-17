American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Electric Power by 65.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

Shares of AEP traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.07. 2,880,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,621. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

