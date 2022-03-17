American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 22.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 61.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 159,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 43,983 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 410.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 189.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 34,094 shares in the last quarter.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $971.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

