American International Group Inc. Has $657,000 Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of BANF opened at $82.14 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.