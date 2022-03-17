American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $459,322.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.10. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.38.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

