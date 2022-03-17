American International Group Inc. Sells 595 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 14.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

NYSE:ASIX opened at $51.35 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

AdvanSix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.