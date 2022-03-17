American International Group Inc. Sells 661 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $30,492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NYSE DFIN opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

