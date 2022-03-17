American International Group Inc. Sells 827 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 973.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 164,609 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Kura Oncology (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.