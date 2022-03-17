AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Update

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.75. 796,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,305. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

