Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $65.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $85.00 million. Amyris posted sales of $176.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $375.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.70 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $551.66 million, with estimates ranging from $457.43 million to $682.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amyris by 51.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 22.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 231,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amyris by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. 120,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. Amyris has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

