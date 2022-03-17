Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.14. Dana reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dana.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dana by 21.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Dana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Dana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAN opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

