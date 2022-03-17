Analysts Anticipate Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) will post sales of $295.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $311.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.80 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $276.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE SMP traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,891. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,965.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

