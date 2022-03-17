Analysts Anticipate The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Timken posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of TKR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.82. 13,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,244. Timken has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.05%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $40,970,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $10,807,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.