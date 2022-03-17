Analysts Anticipate Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.14). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

UP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,311,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,205. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

