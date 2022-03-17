Analysts Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) will post sales of $254.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.50 million to $255.90 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $232.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.50 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

ACC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.12. 20,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $57.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

