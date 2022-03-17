Analysts Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $602.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) will report sales of $602.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.56 million to $688.14 million. Azul posted sales of $334.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Azul by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 8.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Azul by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Azul by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.59. 3,123,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Azul has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

