Analysts Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.79. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.39 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of CNX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 3,133,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CNX Resources by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

