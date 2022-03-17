Analysts Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.55. 105,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after acquiring an additional 460,699 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,684,000 after acquiring an additional 89,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after acquiring an additional 705,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

