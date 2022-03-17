Analysts Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target at $44.75

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.
ALLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allakos by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.42). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Allakos (Get Rating)
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
