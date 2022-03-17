Analysts Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price at $28.89

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,868,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,840,756. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

