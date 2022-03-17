Analysts Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Price Target at $30.52

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $40.43. 1,954,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,787. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.92. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 in the last ninety days. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

