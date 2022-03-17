Analysts Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Price Target at $23.20

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.
MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.
Shares of MRO opened at $21.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.
In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.