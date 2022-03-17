Analysts Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Price Target at $23.20

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of MRO opened at $21.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

