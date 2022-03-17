Analysts Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target at $50.73

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 4.06.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

