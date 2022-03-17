Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 30,000 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,428,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00.

PLAN stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, reduced their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

