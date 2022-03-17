AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANAB. StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $26.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $724.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

