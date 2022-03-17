Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AOMR stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 275,306 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 210,084 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AOMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.