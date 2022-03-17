Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.34) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, February 14th.

APF opened at GBX 154.20 ($2.01) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £329.65 million and a P/E ratio of -85.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 167 ($2.17).

In related news, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.77), for a total transaction of £12,450.80 ($16,190.90). Also, insider Robert Stan bought 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £16,919.50 ($22,001.95). Insiders have sold a total of 777,632 shares of company stock worth $111,057,952 in the last three months.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

