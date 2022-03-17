ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $383.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after buying an additional 174,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 77,338 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

