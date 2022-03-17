Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Announces Dividend of GBX 7

Anpario plc (LON:ANPGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ANP opened at GBX 530.81 ($6.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £123.35 million and a P/E ratio of 26.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 580.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 610.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Anpario has a 1-year low of GBX 442 ($5.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.60 ($9.49).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.40) price objective on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday.

Anpario Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Dividend History for Anpario (LON:ANP)

