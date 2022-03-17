Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Announces Dividend of GBX 7

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ANP opened at GBX 530.81 ($6.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £123.35 million and a P/E ratio of 26.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 580.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 610.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Anpario has a 1-year low of GBX 442 ($5.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.60 ($9.49).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.40) price objective on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

