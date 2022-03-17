Anpario’s (ANP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.40) price target on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of LON:ANP opened at GBX 531 ($6.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 580.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 610.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98. Anpario has a 12-month low of GBX 442 ($5.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.60 ($9.49). The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Anpario Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
