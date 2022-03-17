Anpario’s (ANP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.40) price target on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Anpario alerts:

Shares of LON:ANP opened at GBX 531 ($6.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 580.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 610.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98. Anpario has a 12-month low of GBX 442 ($5.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.60 ($9.49). The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.00. Anpario’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Anpario Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.