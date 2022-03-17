ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $345.34 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $615.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.75 and a 200-day moving average of $408.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a $0.9117 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

