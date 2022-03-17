Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APEMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($73.63) to €63.00 ($69.23) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

APEMY stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. Aperam has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

