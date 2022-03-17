Apollo Currency Tops One Day Volume of $1.46 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $37.30 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00194994 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00026632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.40 or 0.00390716 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00055969 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007840 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

