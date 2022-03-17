Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

AFT stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,826 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,341 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 75,071 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.