Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

APRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

APRE opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.14.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

