Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz Sells 1,406 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,406 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $52,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE APR opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $40.00.
Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a return on equity of 586.18% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 11.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period.
Apria Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.
Featured Articles
