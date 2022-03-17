Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aramark by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 41.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 48.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 83,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 261.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $41.66.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

