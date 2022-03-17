Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

ACHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ACHR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. 116,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,078. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 249,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $772,337.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 41,405 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,451 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $37,853,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,176,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,276 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,155,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after buying an additional 1,800,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $20,444,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

