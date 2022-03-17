Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 983,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 211,006 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

ARCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

