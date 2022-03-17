Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Arcos Dorados’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.
About Arcos Dorados (Get Rating)
Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.