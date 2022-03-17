Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Arcos Dorados’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 983,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 50,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 211,006 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

