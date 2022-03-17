Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Short Interest Up 17.8% in February

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 373,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,254,000 after buying an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 393,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 247,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $99.99 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Arena Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.