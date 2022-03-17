Arion (ARION) Trading Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Arion (ARION) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Arion has a total market cap of $57,556.64 and approximately $25.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arion has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,680,308 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

