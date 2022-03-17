Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives €6.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.90 ($7.59).

Several research analysts have issued reports on AT1 shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.49) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.91) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Aroundtown stock traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €5.44 ($5.98). 2,364,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($7.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.72. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

