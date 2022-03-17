Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $33.80 on Major Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $33.80 or 0.00083008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $64.92 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012212 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

