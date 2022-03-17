Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Aspen Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.460-$-0.420 EPS.

ASPU opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.79. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $7.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASPU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aspen Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 26,236 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

