Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 83 ($1.08).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.00) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.03) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.13) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Assura stock traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 67.75 ($0.88). 4,103,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,759,272. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.80. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.05). The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

