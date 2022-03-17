AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9,541.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,541 ($124.07) and last traded at GBX 9,517 ($123.76), with a volume of 930759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,416 ($122.44).

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £115 ($149.54) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($136.54) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($114.43) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,728.46 ($126.51).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,726.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,674.19. The firm has a market cap of £147.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,543.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.89) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

About AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

