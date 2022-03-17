Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.05. 8,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,687. The firm has a market cap of $445.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATCX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.