Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Decreased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.17.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

