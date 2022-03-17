Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 9.9% Higher

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.89. 102,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,477,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUR. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,839,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,900,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,751,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

